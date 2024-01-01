rawpixel
Survey team members Sgts. Joseph Bercovic, right, and Cory Sweetman, both with the New Jersey National Guard's 21st Weapons…
Survey team members Sgts. Joseph Bercovic, right, and Cory Sweetman, both with the New Jersey National Guard's 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, check their chemical and radiation detection gear as Monmouth County Hazmat team members finish suiting up during a joint training exercise at Fort Monmouth, N.J., April 6, 2017. The 21st WMD-CST is a joint unit comprised of New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen whose mission is to support civil authorities by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances in either man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4031831

