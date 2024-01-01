rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031874
Bagpipers with the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers Bagpipe Ensemble perform Amazing Grace during the Memorial Day…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bagpipers with the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers Bagpipe Ensemble perform Amazing Grace during the Memorial Day ceremony for the residents of the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 23, 2018. The ceremony honored both the Home’s veterans, as well as residents who passed away since the 2017 Memorial Day ceremony. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031874

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Bagpipers with the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers Bagpipe Ensemble perform Amazing Grace during the Memorial Day ceremony for the residents of the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 23, 2018. The ceremony honored both the Home’s veterans, as well as residents who passed away since the 2017 Memorial Day ceremony. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More