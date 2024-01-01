https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPendulum Curve illustration in high resolution by Frederick H. Evans (1853-1943). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4031939View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 968 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1752 x 2173 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1752 x 2173 px | 300 dpi | 21.81 MBFree DownloadPendulum Curve illustration in high resolution by Frederick H. Evans (1853-1943). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More