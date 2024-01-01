rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031954
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, right, decontaminates Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, both survey team members with the 21st Weapons of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, right, decontaminates Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, both survey team members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031954

View CC0 License

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, right, decontaminates Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, both survey team members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard. Original public domain image from Flickr

More