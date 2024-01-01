https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 517th Airlift Squadron changed command, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031978View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3789 x 2521 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe 517th Airlift Squadron changed command, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from FlickrMore