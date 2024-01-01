https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032008Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGov. Chris Christie reviews the troops of the New Jersey National Guard Sept. 29, 2013. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032008View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5616 x 3744 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGov. Chris Christie reviews the troops of the New Jersey National Guard Sept. 29, 2013. Original public domain image from FlickrMore