https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032016Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn F-15E Strike Eagle from the 334th Fighter Squadron. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032016View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6016 x 4016 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAn F-15E Strike Eagle from the 334th Fighter Squadron. Original public domain image from FlickrMore