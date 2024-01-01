rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032054
U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron handle controls and maps during a low-level flight for Large…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron handle controls and maps during a low-level flight for Large Package Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032054

View CC0 License

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron handle controls and maps during a low-level flight for Large Package Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Original public domain image from Flickr

More