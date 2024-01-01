https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron handle controls and maps during a low-level flight for Large Package Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032054View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4345 x 2892 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron handle controls and maps during a low-level flight for Large Package Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Original public domain image from FlickrMore