rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032081
A Dappled Gray Stallion Tethered in a Landscape (1584-1587) painting in high resolution. Original from Getty Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Dappled Gray Stallion Tethered in a Landscape (1584-1587) painting in high resolution. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4032081

View CC0 License

A Dappled Gray Stallion Tethered in a Landscape (1584-1587) painting in high resolution. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More