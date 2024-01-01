rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034855
2019-06-04-ASF-AOS-Great Basin Gopher Snake-01Photo taken in the pipe creek area on the Ashley National Forest. Forest…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

2019-06-04-ASF-AOS-Great Basin Gopher Snake-01
Photo taken in the pipe creek area on the Ashley National Forest. Forest Service photo by Austin Olin Steinsick. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4034855

View CC0 License

2019-06-04-ASF-AOS-Great Basin Gopher Snake-01
Photo taken in the pipe creek area on the Ashley National Forest. Forest Service photo by Austin Olin Steinsick. Original public domain image from Flickr

More