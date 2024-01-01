https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035105Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNature tree on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035105View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3024 x 4032 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNature tree on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore