https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035107Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSagebrush as tall as a horse in the Curlew NG. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035107View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 906 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2643 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3888 x 2936 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSagebrush as tall as a horse in the Curlew NG. Original public domain image from FlickrMore