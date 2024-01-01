https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035147Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHungerford Lake Recreation Area at Equestrian Campground. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035147View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3648 x 2736 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHungerford Lake Recreation Area at Equestrian Campground. Original public domain image from FlickrMore