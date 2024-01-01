rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035201
U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment patrol to their objective after being inserted via UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during 4th Marine Division Super Squad 2019 held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska, Aug. 14, 2019. Super Squad was a multi-day competition between participating elements from 2nd and 3rd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, that tested their technical and tactical proficiencies in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance and small unit leadership. Alaska Army National Guard aviators with the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment provided air support for the Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain Free CCO U.S. Government image
ID : 
4035201

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

