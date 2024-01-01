https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text4th Marine Division Super Squad 2019U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment patrol to their objective after being inserted via UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during 4th Marine Division Super Squad 2019 held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska, Aug. 14, 2019. Super Squad was a multi-day competition between participating elements from 2nd and 3rd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, that tested their technical and tactical proficiencies in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance and small unit leadership. Alaska Army National Guard aviators with the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment provided air support for the Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035201View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4393 x 2924 px | 300 dpiFree Download4th Marine Division Super Squad 2019U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment patrol to their objective after being inserted via UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during 4th Marine Division Super Squad 2019 held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska, Aug. 14, 2019. Super Squad was a multi-day competition between participating elements from 2nd and 3rd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, that tested their technical and tactical proficiencies in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance and small unit leadership. Alaska Army National Guard aviators with the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment provided air support for the Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore