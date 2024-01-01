https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035210Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArctic Aurora 2019A sniper from the 1st Airborne Brigade Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force avoids detection while leaving the battlefield during training with U.S. Army Alaska’s 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as part of exercise Arctic Aurora, June 5, 2019. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of U.S. Army Alaska and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035210View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6872 x 4587 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArctic Aurora 2019A sniper from the 1st Airborne Brigade Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force avoids detection while leaving the battlefield during training with U.S. Army Alaska’s 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as part of exercise Arctic Aurora, June 5, 2019. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of U.S. Army Alaska and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore