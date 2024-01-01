rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035210
Arctic Aurora 2019A sniper from the 1st Airborne Brigade Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force avoids detection while leaving…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Arctic Aurora 2019
A sniper from the 1st Airborne Brigade Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force avoids detection while leaving the battlefield during training with U.S. Army Alaska’s 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as part of exercise Arctic Aurora, June 5, 2019. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of U.S. Army Alaska and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035210

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Arctic Aurora 2019
A sniper from the 1st Airborne Brigade Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force avoids detection while leaving the battlefield during training with U.S. Army Alaska’s 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as part of exercise Arctic Aurora, June 5, 2019. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of U.S. Army Alaska and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More