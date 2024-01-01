rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035225
A soldier assigned to the 109th Transportation Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, holds a chain to steady a damaged engine from an M984A2 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck wrecker as it’s hoisted onto jack stands in his unit’s motor pool on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2019. The M984A2 is an eight-wheel drive, diesel-powered, variant of the HEMTT used in vehicle recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035225

View CC0 License

