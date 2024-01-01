rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035328
Soldiers assigned to Charger Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry…
Soldiers assigned to Charger Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, participate in Operation Punchbowl at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2018. Operation Punchbowl was a battalion-level, combined arms, live-fire exercise that focused on arctic lethality. During the operation three 150-Soldier companies maneuvered through varied terrain; attacking and seizing enemy positions as well as eliminating key weapons and vehicles being utilized by the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
4035328

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

