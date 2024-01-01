https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035328Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoldiers assigned to Charger Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, participate in Operation Punchbowl at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2018. Operation Punchbowl was a battalion-level, combined arms, live-fire exercise that focused on arctic lethality. During the operation three 150-Soldier companies maneuvered through varied terrain; attacking and seizing enemy positions as well as eliminating key weapons and vehicles being utilized by the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035328View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4322 x 2877 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSoldiers assigned to Charger Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, participate in Operation Punchbowl at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2018. Operation Punchbowl was a battalion-level, combined arms, live-fire exercise that focused on arctic lethality. During the operation three 150-Soldier companies maneuvered through varied terrain; attacking and seizing enemy positions as well as eliminating key weapons and vehicles being utilized by the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore