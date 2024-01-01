https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035745Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBERU.S. Air Force Col. Patricia Csànk, left, the commander of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the 673d Air Base Wing, sprays water on a simulated structure fire during a fire protection capabilities demonstration at JBER, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2019. Csànk participated in the demonstration to better understand the physical demands, gear requirements and conditions that might be encountered in an emergency situation. During the demonstration, Csànk, a native of Dorchester, Mass., donned fire protection gear, scaled a rescue ladder, participated in a confidence burn, and observed an aircraft live-fire training simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035745View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 895 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2609 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4386 x 5883 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBERU.S. Air Force Col. Patricia Csànk, left, the commander of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the 673d Air Base Wing, sprays water on a simulated structure fire during a fire protection capabilities demonstration at JBER, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2019. Csànk participated in the demonstration to better understand the physical demands, gear requirements and conditions that might be encountered in an emergency situation. During the demonstration, Csànk, a native of Dorchester, Mass., donned fire protection gear, scaled a rescue ladder, participated in a confidence burn, and observed an aircraft live-fire training simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore