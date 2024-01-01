rawpixel
CE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBER
U.S. Air Force Col. Patricia Csànk, left, the commander of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the 673d Air Base Wing, sprays water on a simulated structure fire during a fire protection capabilities demonstration at JBER, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2019. Csànk participated in the demonstration to better understand the physical demands, gear requirements and conditions that might be encountered in an emergency situation. During the demonstration, Csànk, a native of Dorchester, Mass., donned fire protection gear, scaled a rescue ladder, participated in a confidence burn, and observed an aircraft live-fire training simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
