A paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, holds a linked belt of 7.62mm ammunition before conducting live-fire qualification at Grezelka range, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2019. The Soldiers practiced identifying, and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency with the weapons in sub-arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr