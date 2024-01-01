https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035754Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAfuel gauge is seen in a CC-150 Polaris refueling tanker as Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Transport Squadron based out of Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Canada, perform refueling operations in training airspace over Alaska during the Red Flag-Alaska 19-3 exercise, Aug. 15, 2019. Red Flag-Alaska, a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed field training exercises for U.S. forces, provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035754View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAfuel gauge is seen in a CC-150 Polaris refueling tanker as Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Transport Squadron based out of Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Canada, perform refueling operations in training airspace over Alaska during the Red Flag-Alaska 19-3 exercise, Aug. 15, 2019. Red Flag-Alaska, a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed field training exercises for U.S. forces, provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMore