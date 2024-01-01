rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035771
Soldiers with U.S. Army Alaska zero their M4 carbines while competing in the live-fire practical skills portion of the 2019 USARAK Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2019. The U.S. Army Alaska Best Warrior Competition is an annual, multi-day event that tests the Soldiers’ military skills and knowledge as well as challenging their physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035771

View CC0 License

