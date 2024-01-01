https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoldiers with U.S. Army Alaska zero their M4 carbines while competing in the live-fire practical skills portion of the 2019 USARAK Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2019. The U.S. Army Alaska Best Warrior Competition is an annual, multi-day event that tests the Soldiers’ military skills and knowledge as well as challenging their physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035771View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 2915 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSoldiers with U.S. Army Alaska zero their M4 carbines while competing in the live-fire practical skills portion of the 2019 USARAK Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2019. The U.S. Army Alaska Best Warrior Competition is an annual, multi-day event that tests the Soldiers’ military skills and knowledge as well as challenging their physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore