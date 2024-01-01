https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text'1 Geronimo' paratroopers conduct infantry squad live-fire trainingArmy Pfc. Noah Baehnman, assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, fires the M249 light machine gun while assaulting simulated enemy targets during infantry squad live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2019. The Soldiers focused on core infantry skills such as fire team movement, communication, and eliminating simulated enemy positions by assault and maneuver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035772View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3715 x 2473 px | 300 dpiFree Download'1 Geronimo' paratroopers conduct infantry squad live-fire trainingArmy Pfc. Noah Baehnman, assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, fires the M249 light machine gun while assaulting simulated enemy targets during infantry squad live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2019. The Soldiers focused on core infantry skills such as fire team movement, communication, and eliminating simulated enemy positions by assault and maneuver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore