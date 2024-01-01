rawpixel
'1 Geronimo' paratroopers conduct infantry squad live-fire training
Army Pfc. Noah Baehnman, assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, fires the M249 light machine gun while assaulting simulated enemy targets during infantry squad live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2019. The Soldiers focused on core infantry skills such as fire team movement, communication, and eliminating simulated enemy positions by assault and maneuver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035772

View CC0 License

