U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, spray water from their Striker aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle while responding to a simulated aircraft fire during wartime-firefighting readiness training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2018. During the readiness training the Air Force firefighters donned various levels of mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear and practiced responding to emergency situations in a simulated toxic environment during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear strike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035803

View CC0 License

