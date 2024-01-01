https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDodgeballs are seen lined up before Airmen assigned to the 673rd Comptroller Squadron compete in Halloween costumes during the Wing Staff Agency Cup dodgeball tournament at the Elmendorf Fitness Center, Oct. 30, 2017, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035876View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2054 x 1367 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDodgeballs are seen lined up before Airmen assigned to the 673rd Comptroller Squadron compete in Halloween costumes during the Wing Staff Agency Cup dodgeball tournament at the Elmendorf Fitness Center, Oct. 30, 2017, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMore