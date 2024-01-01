rawpixel
Dodgeballs are seen lined up before Airmen assigned to the 673rd Comptroller Squadron compete in Halloween costumes during the Wing Staff Agency Cup dodgeball tournament at the Elmendorf Fitness Center, Oct. 30, 2017, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035876

View CC0 License

