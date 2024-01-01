rawpixel
U.S., Allied, and partner-nation Soldiers from nine countries participate in the Cold Regions Military Collaborative…
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035878

View CC0 License

