Darla, a German shepherd, assigned to the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment, U.S. Army Alaska, waits from a command from her handler while searching a building on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during explosives and illicit drugs detection training, March 21, 2017. Soldier/dog teams were evaluated on search techniques, and effective detection in practical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035911

View CC0 License

