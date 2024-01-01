rawpixel
Airman 1st Class Brandon Rounds, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, assigned to the Nondestructive Inspection section of the 3rd Maintenance Unit, examines an aircraft part for defects using ultra violet light at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection Airmen analyze wear metal content on engine lubricating oil and other fluids, as well as detect flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damage on aircraft parts utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035914

View CC0 License

