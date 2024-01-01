https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies over a landing zone after dropping off paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 9, 2016, during Exercise Arctic Aurora. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of the Spartan Brigade and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035953View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4928 x 3280 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies over a landing zone after dropping off paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 9, 2016, during Exercise Arctic Aurora. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of the Spartan Brigade and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMore