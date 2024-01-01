rawpixel
A CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies over a landing zone after dropping off paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 9, 2016, during Exercise Arctic Aurora. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of the Spartan Brigade and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

ID : 
4035953

