https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036133
Still Life with Fish, Vegetables, Gougères, Pots, and Cruets on a Table painting in high resolution by Jean…
Still Life with Fish, Vegetables, Gougères, Pots, and Cruets on a Table painting in high resolution by Jean-Siméon (1699-1779). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036133

View CC0 License

