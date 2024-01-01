https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVenus and Cupid (after Raphael) (1636) illustration in high resolution by Pieter van Lint. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4036138View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 798 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2328 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4617 x 6942 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4617 x 6942 px | 300 dpi | 183.43 MBFree DownloadVenus and Cupid (after Raphael) (1636) illustration in high resolution by Pieter van Lint. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More