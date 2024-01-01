Housing renovations continue at Incirlik. Original public domain image from Flickr

EMTA Construction contractors tackle major renovation work in the Falcon and Phantom military family housing areas April 8 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The $42 million project, now in Phase II, covers 336 units with 14 different floor plans. The contract includes all labor, material, supplies, design, fabrication, delivery, installation, construction, utility connections and permits. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District’s TUSEG Resident Office is managing the overhaul, set for completion in the summer of 2015. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Mark Nedzbala).