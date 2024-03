Removing Joplin tornado debris on July 4

JOPLIN, Missouri — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors work July 4, 2011 to remove debris from homes here, after an EF-5 tornado devastated the area May 22.

The Corps is managing debris removal as part of the federal tornado recovery effort. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Gray-Garcia). Original public domain image from Flickr