Largest ship to ever call on Savannah, Georgia, passes the city for the first time.

Hundreds of workers, tourists and other well-wishers gathered along the Savannah riverfront to observe the arrival of the COSCO Development, the largest ship to ever call on Savannah, Georgia. The ship, capable of carrying up to 13,092 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) passed by Savannah City Hall about 9:45 a.m. on May 11, 2017, on its way to berth at the Georgia Ports Authority Garden City Port just upstream of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge. The Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is deepening the harbor and shipping channel to accommodate more of these massive vessels. The Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) will deepen the harbor from its current 42-foot depth to 47 feet over the next few years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Billy Birdwell.). Original public domain image from Flickr