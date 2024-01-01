Educators participate in CSS Georgia Teachers Institute at Georgia Tech in Savannah

Educators from schools in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan Counties in Georgia participate in a Teachers Institute hosted by Georgia Tech Univerity in Savannah. The institute provided teachers in a variety of disciplines ideas to incorporate archaeolgy into science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lessons. The lessons, geared for middle and high school teachers included classroom, laboratory and field work. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' work on recovering the Civil War ironclad, CSS Georgia, and the Corps' efforts to engage the public in the ship's history initiated the institute. The Teachers Institute will provide participants with lesson ideas and plans to carry back to their classrooms. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Billy Birdwell). Original public domain image from Flickr