https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036984Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnna Stifter, GIP intern surveying the Nisqually Glacier at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. NPS photo by Geoscientists-in-the-Parks. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4036984View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4608 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAnna Stifter, GIP intern surveying the Nisqually Glacier at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. NPS photo by Geoscientists-in-the-Parks. Original public domain image from FlickrMore