Anthophora affabilis, F, side, Pennington County, SD_2012-11-13-14.02.56 ZS PMax

Anthophora affabilis, the "Friendly Flower Lover" (1) lives in the western half of the United States (2). They have especially long tongues that are used for sipping nectar from deep within flowers (1). They are generalist bees and feed on many kinds of flowers, including Delphinium (Larkspurs), Penstemon, and others in the Asteraceae (asters), Fabaceae (legumes), and Onagraceae (primroses) families (2).

1. "Bees: An Up-Close Look at Pollinators Around the World" by Sam Droege and Laurence Packer. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use