rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038289
Anthophora affabilis, F, side, Pennington County, SD_2012-11-13-14.02.56 ZS PMaxAnthophora affabilis, the &ldquo;Friendly…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Anthophora affabilis, F, side, Pennington County, SD_2012-11-13-14.02.56 ZS PMax
Anthophora affabilis, the “Friendly Flower Lover” (1) lives in the western half of the United States (2). They have especially long tongues that are used for sipping nectar from deep within flowers (1). They are generalist bees and feed on many kinds of flowers, including Delphinium (Larkspurs), Penstemon, and others in the Asteraceae (asters), Fabaceae (legumes), and Onagraceae (primroses) families (2).

1. “Bees: An Up-Close Look at Pollinators Around the World” by Sam Droege and Laurence Packer. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4038289

View CC0 License

Anthophora affabilis, F, side, Pennington County, SD_2012-11-13-14.02.56 ZS PMax
Anthophora affabilis, the “Friendly Flower Lover” (1) lives in the western half of the United States (2). They have especially long tongues that are used for sipping nectar from deep within flowers (1). They are generalist bees and feed on many kinds of flowers, including Delphinium (Larkspurs), Penstemon, and others in the Asteraceae (asters), Fabaceae (legumes), and Onagraceae (primroses) families (2).

1. “Bees: An Up-Close Look at Pollinators Around the World” by Sam Droege and Laurence Packer. Original public domain image from Flickr

More