Bombus nevadensis, the Nevada Bumble Bee, is fairly common throughout the Rocky Mountains of the US, and ranges near the west coast, east into the Great Plains, south to Mexico, and north into the Yukon (1). It is fond of open areas including montane meadows and grassy plains (1). Nevada Bumble Bees are large, robust bees and generalist pollinators, visiting many types of flowers (1). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain Free CCO U.S. Government image
