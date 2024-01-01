Blueberries - A Sweet Surprise

The sun scorched down on us as we made our way through the thick willows and uneven tundra, donning our mesh bug nets head to toe. As we ascended our first peak, the willows vanished and soon we were left out in the open with nothing but beautiful views and green tundra.







We zigzagged our way over small bushes and uneven rocky patches, stopping occasionally to catch our breath. I was focusing on putting one foot in front of the other when Julia screamed out, “Look what I found!” She was smiling as she threw wild blueberries into her mouth, scanning the ground for more.







I eagerly picked up my pace and sat down next to her, mouth watering. It was still a little early for picking but we were hot and tired and the taste of sweet blueberries in the July sun was something I’ll never forget.







(Copter Peak - Waypoint 7)







NPS Photo\Emily Mesner. Original public domain image from Flickr