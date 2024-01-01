rawpixel
CSX freight train in Washington, D.C. Two workers from the train were fatally injured when struck by a passing Amtrak train on June 27, 2017. (Photo by NTSB). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040151

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

