U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mickey Jackson, a firefighter assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, stays in communication with a team responding to a simulated structure fire inside the mailroom, Sept. 8, 2013.









The firefighters are beginning a Certified Readiness Evaluation which tests their response to scenarios they are given and assesses a unit’s ability to operate safely and efficiently in a deployed chemical combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr