Former NFL player Robert Geathers retrieves any possessions not destroyed by the flood at his family home in Brown's Ferry near Georgetown, South Carolina, Oct. 10, 2015.

The South Carolina National Guard has been activated to support state and county emergency management agencies and local first responders as historic flooding impacts counties statewide. Currently, more than 3,000 South Carolina National Guard members have been activated in response to the floods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr