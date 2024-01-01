Swamp Fox Airmen return from deployment

U.S. Airmen with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, return from a successful Air Expeditionary Force deployment in Southwest Asia, October 25, 2018. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing deployed F-16 fighter jets and Airmen consisting of pilots, maintenance specialists and support staff to the 407th Air Expeditionary Group in July in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson). Original public domain image from Flickr