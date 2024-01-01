rawpixel
Georgetown County Fire/EMS teams arrive at the scene of a simulated chemical accident at a local corporation near Georgetown County Airport, S.C., June 5, 2014.

These first responders are supporting a hurricane preparedness exercise with the S.C. Emergency Management Division and the South Carolina Air National Guard's medical and patient decontamination teams, to effectively respond to any hurricane that may threaten the state. The exercise is based on a hurricane post-landfall response between federal, state and local agencies, which includes training in communications, first responder skills, with the focus on how to better protect and assist citizens during emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040183

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

