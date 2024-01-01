Vigilant Guard 2015, South Carolina

Melvin Holt (left), and Lisa Barns (right), both firefighters with Georgetown Fire/EMS carry a plastic stretcher to aid simulated patients during a mass casualty and hazardous materials scenario for the Vigilant Guard South Carolina exercise March 8, 2015, at the Choppee Complex in Georgetown, S.C. Vigilant Guard is a series of federally funded disaster-response drills conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Megan Floyd/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr