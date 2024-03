2018 POM/DLIFLC Easter Egg Hunt

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- Under sunny skies, an estimated crowd of 300 people showed up for the annual POM/DLIFLC Easter Egg Hunt at Presidio's Soldier Field on April 1. The event, open to all Service Member and DoD families, was organized and sponsored by the DLI Unit Ministry Team. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr