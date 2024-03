Foxtrot VII Warrior Run

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers along with family and friends participate in the 7th annual Foxtrot Warrior Run at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Oct. 14, 2018, sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard’s Top 3 Council. The fundraiser event raised money for the Warm Heart fund to benefit Swamp Foxes in the time of need and other local wounded warriors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson). Original public domain image from Flickr