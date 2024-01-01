Service members, DoD civilians and military families committed to mission success

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created many operational challenges for the military. However, service members, DoD civilians and military families across the globe have adapted to overcome the challenges to stay ready and support the whole-of-government response. While many service members and DoD civilians who work at the Presidio of Monterey and Defense Language Institute are teleworking – essential employees report to work daily to carry on the mission. Employees are strictly following CDC and DoD guidance of social distancing and face coverings to protect themselves and those around them.The health and safety of all employees, regardless if they are essential employees or teleworking, is the command’s highest priority. Our service members and DoD civilians are committed to mission success and remain trained and ready to defend the nation. (Photo by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr