https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMonth of the Military Child ParadePRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- Monterey Road Child Development Center staff, children, parents and volunteers participate in a parade April 21 to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4040224View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6048 x 4032 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMonth of the Military Child ParadePRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- Monterey Road Child Development Center staff, children, parents and volunteers participate in a parade April 21 to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from FlickrMore