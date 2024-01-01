rawpixel
Month of the Military Child Parade
PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- Monterey Road Child Development Center staff, children, parents and volunteers participate in a parade April 21 to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr



Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4040224

