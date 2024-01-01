Safety Day

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - The Presidio Garrison and Installation Safety Office's coordinated to host the 2011 Safety Day Awareness Event at the Presidio on May 11, assuring that safety would be on the minds of attending military personnel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. A variety of safety-themed informational tents filled the parking lot adjacent to the Aiso Library and demonstrations were given by the California Highway Patrol and POM Fire Department. A presentation at the Price Fitness Center was made by Kelly Narowski on the dangers of drunk and reckless driving. Narowski was left paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 25 as the consequence of a vehicle crash involving alcohol outside of Santa Barbara, California. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr