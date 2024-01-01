Presidio of Monterey firefighters help combat River and Carmel fires



CARMEL, Calif, -- Army firefighters from the Presidio of Monterey and Fort Hunter Liggett joined firefighters from across the state to help contain the River and Carmel fires here in Monterey County. The fires were initially sparked by a lightning storm Aug. 16 and rapidly spread over thousands of acres, forcing evacuations and road closures in Salinas and Carmel. PoM and FHL firefighters are assigned to strike teams that include local firefighters from Salinas, Monterey, Seaside, Marina and other Monterey County fire departments. The strike teams typically work 24-hour shifts; however, due to a lack of resources because of other fires in the state, some crews are working multiple days consecutively to battle the two blazes. Firefighters are battling steep-rugged terrain to battle these two fires. In some situations, they are forced to hike miles up steep hillsides, bearing their equipment, to reach their work areas. The Army is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our neighbors and our community. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak). Original public domain image from Flickr